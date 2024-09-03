Kyle Walker’s ex-mistress Goodman vows to dish out more secrets about their relationship

Kyle Walker may face further issues as his former mistress, Lauryn Goodman, teases the possibility of sharing more about their past.

Walker, a Manchester City defender and England international, fathered two children with Goodman, a former Love Island contestant, while still married to his long-time partner, Annie Kilner.

The 34-year-old has openly admitted to making “poor choices” and is actively working to mend his relationship with Kilner.

Currently, Walker is living apart from his family in Cheshire. Meanwhile, Goodman has been vocal on social media, intensifying the strain on Kilner.

Her provocative posts, which have included contentious images and videos, have generated controversy surrounding Walker before, during, and after Euro 2024.

Although Walker is providing financial support for Goodman’s children and recently won a child maintenance case—where Goodman was deemed “difficult, unreasonable, and demanding” by a judge—he is striving to move past his earlier mistakes.

Goodman, however, hinted at sharing more details through a cryptic Instagram post, suggesting that she will remain in the spotlight.

Walker, having brought these troubles upon himself through his extramarital actions, will likely continue to face personal distractions while aiming to contribute to Manchester City’s pursuit of more trophies.

With Goodman vowing to “keep dishing out facts,” a source has told The Mirror of how Kilner feels about her relationship with Walker. They said: “It has gotten worse with stories appearing every day and Lauryn posting regularly on her social media.

It’s become impossible for Annie and the kids to ignore. Even though they don’t follow her, it gets repeated online and then discussed on huge social media platforms like TikTok, which is available to a lot of children, and it’s beginning to take a toll on them.”