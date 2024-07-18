Kyle Walker’s wife gives cheating husband ‘one last chance’ to save marriage; there are conditions

Kyle Walker’s estranged wife, Annie Kilner, is reportedly ready to give the England international one last chance to save their marriage.

As reported by The Mirror, the Manchester City defender is on his final warning following multiple cheating scandals involving ex-Lauryn Goodman. To reconcile, the 34-year-old must comply with a strict set of ‘rules and non-negotiables,’ including a commitment to remain faithful.

This comes after Walker’s recent court appearance over childcare and maintenance issues with Goodman, months after it was revealed he had fathered a second child with the influencer and model.

Despite the ongoing drama, Kilner showed her support for Walker in Germany during Euro 2024, where he was seen embracing her and their four children after England matches.

In January, Kilner had declared her separation from Walker via an Instagram post, saying: “I am posting this in response to growing recent media enquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight.

Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together; I have decided to take some time away from Kyle.”

However, reconciliation may still be on the table. While Walker’s court battle with Goodman continues, the England defender plans to take a holiday following his participation in the Euros.

He is expected to return for pre-season training with Manchester City in the coming weeks.