Kyle Walker’s wife ‘will give their marriage another shot if he pays her £15MILLION’ after he secretly fathered two children with another woman

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner will reportedly give their troubled marriage another shot if he pays her a staggering £15million.

The 32-year-old is believed to be demanding around half of the Manchester City and England star’s £27milllion fortune after he secretly fathered two children with influencer, Lauryn Goodman.

Man. City defender, Kyle Walker

Annie and Walker share four children and have spent the past year battling to save their shattered relationship.

The mother-of-four is said to have obtained preliminary legal advice ahead of a split which could see her bag half of the £150,000-a-week star’s fortune.

A source has told The Sun: ‘It’s a s***show at the moment. Kyle and Annie are arguing about pretty much everything.

‘She’s told him she will only consider giving it another go if he gives her half of his money first.

‘She’s been told she’s entitled to half of his wealth if they split — and doesn’t want another penny of her share going to Lauryn.’

The insider revealed that the married couple have spoken to solicitors about making a financial arrangement.

Walker, who started for Man City in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, is apparently happy for Annie to have the money so she and the children can have financial security.

The source added that it has been a challenging period for Annie, who is considering filing for divorce amid fears that the marriage can no longer be saved.

Walker was booted out of the marital home in January after Lauryn rang her just after Christmas to tell her that Kyle was the father of her second child, Kinara, as well as the older boy Kairo.

Annie, pregnant at the time, was distressed after she received the news.

Walker was present for the birth of Rezon, their fourth son, but they spent the summer living apart, as he moved to an apartment in Manchester.