Kylian Mbappé: “I have scored at the best stadium in the world for the biggest club at home.”



Kylian Mbappé: “What a moment to score here, this is a dream.”



Kylian Mbappé: “We are Real Madrid.”



Kylian Mbappé: “The fans supported me even when I didn’t score, I feel grateful.”



Kylian Mbappé: “The people love me so much, even when I don’t score.”



Kylian Mbappé: “I want to score many more goals for this club.”



Kylian Mbappé: “Fede Valverde’s backheel was incredible.”



Kylian Mbappé: “Was I worried? Not really, I have scored goals all my career. We just want the team to play well and the goals will come.”



Kylian Mbappé: “The talk about Vinícius Jr? It’s okay, we’re young, famous, it’s normal for people to talk.”



Kylian Mbappé: “Cristiano is my idol, but I don’t think about the pressure of being his successor. I want to be Kylian, the only pressure I want is about me and the team.”



Kylian Mbappé: “My position? I can play in all three positions in attack. What the team needs.”



Kylian Mbappé: “The manager said we both can take penalties? I don’t want to force to be a taker, that’s not my mentality.”



Kylian Mbappé: “Criticism? It’s part of life.”