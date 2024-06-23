Kylian Mbappe issues his former club PSG ‘with formal notice’ over £85m unpaid finances’

French superstar, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly given Paris Saint-Germain a formal notice over £85m in unpaid finances that is owed to him following his departure from the club.

The France captain joined Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season after running down his contract at the Parisian side.

Mbappe and the club parted ways on good terms, but the 25-year-old is still waiting for part of his bonus and wage to be paid to him as part of an agreement with PSG.

PSG and the player have both previously publicly stated there is an agreement in place that respects the huge investment the club have put into Mbappe’s development since he joined in a £166m transfer from Monaco in 2017.

A final settlement number has been under negotiation by the two involved parties and talks are understood to have progressed positively.