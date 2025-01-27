Kylian Mbappé Nears Ronaldo’s Legacy with Incredible Real Madrid Milestone

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappé’s adaptation to life at Real Madrid after years of transfer speculation finally ended with his arrival.

Mbappé initially struggled to find his rhythm following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

“His adaptation period is over,” Ancelotti said back in December via Diario AS. “He is already showing how good he is, although he can still improve.”

Those words now ring true as the 26-year-old has hit a devastating run of form, proving why Madrid invested so much effort in securing his signature.

Now on a blistering scoring streak, Mbappé is on track to comfortably surpass 30 goals this season and may even eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic debut campaign at the Bernabéu.

Ronaldo netted 33 goals in 35 appearances during his first season, despite missing seven weeks due to injury.

That year, Madrid tallied 96 points but finished second to Guardiola’s Barcelona and ended the season trophyless.

For Mbappé, who has often cited Ronaldo as a major inspiration, this season represents more than just personal milestones.

With Madrid leading the La Liga title race and competing on multiple fronts, Mbappé has the chance to not only match Ronaldo’s debut goal tally but also lead Los Blancos to silverware, cementing his place as Madrid’s new talisman.

What’s next for Mbappe and Real Madrid?

With this victory, the Spanish giants are now four points clear of city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Mbappe and his teammates will now turn their attention to Champions League action when they travel to France to lock horns against Brest.