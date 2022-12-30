KYLIAN MBAPPE SHRUGS OFF EMILIANO MARTINEZ’S ‘FUTILE’ TAUNTS

France striker Kylian Mbappe has said he won’t “waste energy on such futile things” when asked about Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s taunts after the World Cup final.

Martinez called for a minute’s silence for Mbappe during his team’s dressing-room celebrations in Qatar and posed with a doll depicting the player.

“Celebrations are not my problem,” Mbappe told RMC Sport.

“I don’t waste energy on such futile things.”

Martinez, who also made a rude gesture with the trophy for the tournament’s best goalkeeper in the wake of Argentina’s shoot-out win on 18 December, is reportedly due back to training with Aston Villa on Thursday where manager Unai Emery has said he will speak to him about his celebrations.

Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the final, emphasised that the result would not cause any issues between him and Paris St Germain team-mate Lionel Messi.

“I spoke with him after the match, I congratulated him,” Mbappe continued. [BBC Sport]