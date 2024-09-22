La Liga president reprimanded after Real Madrid’s appeal in the CVC case

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has received an official reprimand from Spain’s Administrative Sports Court (TAD) following a complaint filed by Real Madrid.

The TAD initiated proceedings in July after Madrid accused Tebas of overstepping his authority and lacking transparency during the August 2021 assembly, where LaLiga clubs discussed the controversial CVC investment deal concerning TV rights.

Though Tebas escaped suspension, LaLiga expressed strong disagreement with the court’s decision and announced plans to challenge the ruling through an appeal, according to a statement released on Friday.

The statement said: “TAD has ruled on a complaint from Real Madrid CF for having called the General Assembly of 12/08/2021 with eight days’ notice, instead of the required 10 days, using the urgent procedure, without expressly indicating the reasons for the urgency in the call.

“From LALIGA’s point of view, there is no violation in the conduct of President Javier Tebas Medrano.

Furthermore, the convening of the General Assembly complied with all statutory requirements.”

LaLiga clubs voted in December 2021 in favour of a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, despite the opposition from Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Athletic Club.