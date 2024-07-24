LABOUR COMMISSIONER CLARIFIES RETIREMENT AGE



Labour Commissioner GIVENS MUNTENGWA has clarified that the retirement age for public and private sector employees is 60 years.



Mr. MUTENGWA however says this is with options of early retirement at 55 years or late retirement at 65 years which still applies to both public and private sectors.



He says however, those who were recruited before the law was amended can retire at 60 years with options of 55 or 60 years, if they amend their contracts which provided for 54 years.



Mr. MUNTENGWA was speaking in a telephone interview during the ZNBC TV1 Lunch time news.



He said the KCM employees were unsuccessful because they did not have their contracts amended.



Mr. MUNTENGWA said the Public Service Management Division –PSMD- issued circulars with consent forms by employees in 2015 to align the retirement to 60 years with options of retiring at 55 or 65 years.



He said for that to happen, there was need to comply with the requisite notice periods as provided in the circulars.



Mr. MUNTENGWA said without amendment of the retirement age of 55 years in the contract with consent of employer and employee, then an employee will retire at 55 as per contractual provision whether in public or private sector.



