LABOUR MINISTRY ASKS EMPLOYERS TO SUBMIT EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP

STATISTICS



Ministry of Labour and Social Security has asked all employers to submit employment relationship statistics, failure to which they will be penalized.





Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa said in a circular issued to all employers that the law requires that statistics regarding employment relationships must be submitted and maintained.



Mr Muntengwa noted that some employers have not been submitting the said statistics to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security as required by Law, impeding the Ministry from maintaining an updated

administrative labour market statistics demonstrating the trends of employment in the Country, which is critical to policy and legal interventions aimed at improving the labour market.





He said non-compliance with the law may attract sanctions under Sections 12 (3), 133 (1) and 135 of the Employment Code Act.



He said statistics should be submitted in accordance with the provisions of the Employment Code Act No.3 of 2019 to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security according to timelines provided by law.





Mr Muntengwa has also emphasized on the payment of wages to employees in the Zambian Currency in line with Section 67 (1) of the Employment Code

Act.





“The import of Section 67(1) of the Employment Code Act is that in all instances, wages shall be paid in Kwacha. The only exercisable option relates

to the mode of payment of wages where the employee can choose to be paid by

postal order; money order; cheque; or by an electronic payment system. You

are accordingly directed to comply with the provisions of the law failure to which necessary sanctions shall apply,” said Mr Muntengwa.





This is according to a statement issued by the Principal Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Ms Mwaka Ndawa.