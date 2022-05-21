LACK OF CONVICTION OF PF MEMBERS ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN CORRUPTION PUTS ACC UNDER EXTREME PRESSURE

By Musonda Kalumba

Political analyst Dr Eustone Chiputa says lack of conviction of former ruling patriotic front members who were allegedly involved in corruption has forced the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- to work under extreme pressure to prove that they are doing their job.

Dr Chiputa notes that the created perception that most members of the patriotic front were involved in corrupt activities has caused anxiety among members of the public, a situation which has put the ACC under pressure as no successful convictions have been made so far.

In an Interview with Phoenix news, Dr. Chiputa says there is very high expectation from citizens that the ACC must have some of those accused convicted, thereby resulting in inadequate investigations by the commission.

Dr Chiputa adds that social media has also contributed to the negative projection of corruption cases and has appealed to citizens to allow authorities to do their job as the fight against corruption should not be based on perception, but legality.

PHOENIX NEWS