LACK OF DESIRE TWO CHIPOLOPOLO PLAYERS DROPPED FROM NATIONAL DUTY.

Your take on the move by the coach?

Zambian national team coach Avram Grant has emphasized the importance of passion and desire in his selection process, stating that players who do not show these qualities will not be part of the team. Although he did not disclose the names of the players, speculation among football fans suggests that the two dropped players may be those who lacked the desired commitment in the previous match against Lesotho.

Since his appointment as the national team coach, the former Chelsea manager has consistently expressed his desire for players who demonstrate unwavering passion and dedication to representing their country. The decision to exclude the two players does not come as a surprise to many, as Coach Grant has been transparent about his criteria for team selection.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the football house in Lusaka, Coach Grant reiterated that the team’s success is paramount and that individual players must prioritize the collective goals over personal ambitions. With his unwavering focus on assembling a team of committed and passionate individuals, Grant aims to elevate the national team’s performance to new heights. The dropped players serve as a reminder to the entire squad that they must showcase their utmost professionalism and commitment in order to secure their place in the national team.-Zed Sport