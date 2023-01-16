LACK OF RESOURCES AND EQUIPMENT AT KCM MAKING OPERATIONS DIFFICULT FOR EMPLOYEES

By Michael Kaluba

The Mine-Workers Union of Zambia-MUZ- has disclosed that some employees at Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- are reporting for duty only to sit around as there is no work for them due to a lack of resources, funding and equipment for operations.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Kitwe today, MUZ President Joseph Chewe disclosed that the situation at both Mopani and KCM is desperate as the mines are now failing to meet production, conduct planning and development as well as the going concern of dewatering at Konkola Mine which requires huge amounts of money.

Mr. Chewe is of the view that the only solution to the challenges at KCM is to return the asset into the hands of Vedanta resources but is worried that the out of court talks to restore the mine to production are taking too long.

He says it’s the desire of the mine-worker unions to be joined to the ongoing talks between the investor and the government so that the workers perspective is added and represented.

At the same briefing, National Union of Miners and Allied Workers-NUMAW President Saul Simujika disclosed that the over 400 mine workers at Luanshya’s Bauluba mine who were on the verge of losing their employment following the shutdown of operations, have been redeployed.

Meanwhile, United Mine-Workers Union of Zambia-UMUZ President Wisdom Ngwira explains that the unions have collectively agreed to support the return of Vedanta at KCM to prevent the mine from complete collapse but has warned that this does not entail that the investor will not be held accountable.

PHOENIX NEWS