LADA CALLS FOR PROPORTIONAL SYSTEM TO BOOST WOMEN’S REPRESENTATION IN POLITICS



The Law and Development Association (LADA) in Monze district has called on political parties to consider introducing a proportional system for adopting candidates for elective positions.



Speaking during a Non-Governmental Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) sponsored program on Byta FM Zambia Radio, LADA District Coordinator Pamela Malilwe Paale said this method will be key in achieving substantial representation of women in leadership.



She noted that very few women hold political leadership positions due to the lack of inclusiveness in party adoption processes and the sometimes-hostile electoral environment.



