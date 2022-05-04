Lady lifts her husband and slams him on the ground after checking his phone

A lady has been seen confronting her alleged husband in public in a rather aggressive manner and it was captured on tape.

According to a Twitter page that shared a video of the incident, she went through his phone and saw what she did not like.

The wife faced her man in an open space and they got to fighting. She, however, had the upper hand as she was able lift him up from the ground and slam him.

He tried to regain his balance and threw punches at her but she lifted him and slammed him on the ground again.