Lady narrates how her best friend got pregnant for her sugar daddy and pinned it on boyfriend

A woman shared her best friend’s complicated situation on a relationship forum, where her friend found herself pregnant but uncertain of the baby’s father due to her simultaneous relationships with a sugar daddy and her boyfriend.

Despite receiving financial assistance from the sugar daddy for an abortion, her best friend chose to claim her boyfriend as the father.

This decision was made amid confusion over the true parentage, leading to a web of deceit. The woman expressed concern for her best friend’s boyfriend, who remains unaware of the real situation and continues to face difficulties as a young man.

The emotional and moral complexities of the situation have left both the boyfriend and the woman in challenging positions.

The woman lamented the lack of honesty in her friend’s actions and the potential impact on all involved.

She wrote …

“My friend got pregnant last year but she wasn’t sure if the pregnancy was for her boyfriend or her sugar daddy and she was told by some prophets not to get ride of the pregnancy that if she does she will loose her life. So when she message the sugar daddy ,the man got mad and abused her that they never had agreement of pregnancy, when she told me I ask her to send the man’s number and I talked to the man , I was able to calm him down so he sent money for abortion. When my friend told her boyfriend she is pregnant he was so happy and he asked her to keep the pregnancy they are even staying together.

To cut the long story short she gave birth last month, so when I went to visit her and I saw the baby, he looks just like the sugar daddy . I was like babe this

your baby look like that man ooo she said it a lie. But I am sure the baby belong to that man . She wanted me to message the man sef so we can collect some money from him but me no want wahala for myself I don’t want to get involve in the drama later on, I no one enter agidigbo fm . But I just pity her boyfriend sha and that guy Dey struggle..”