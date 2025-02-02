LAKE KARIBA WATER STORAGE REMAINS MINIMAL FOR ELECTRICITY GENERATION DESPITE GOVT REPORTS SHOWING SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ZAMBEZI RIVER WATER LEVELS

By Michael Kaluba

The Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation has announced that Water levels in the Zambezi river have increased significantly over the past month, following a period of drought that severely impacted hydropower generation, agriculture, and other commercial Water uses.

According to Water development Minister Collins Nzovu, despite the increase in Zambezi River flows, the corresponding contribution to lake Kariba’s usable water storage remains minimal, at only a 4% rise.

He has attributed this to the current inflow into the Kariba reservoir being almost the same as the turbine discharge, resulting in minimal improvement to the reservoir Water levels.

He says data from the Water Resources Management Authority’s-WARMA monitoring network shows that Water levels at various points along the Zambezi River have increased notably.

At the Chavuma monitoring station in North-western province, Water flows increased by 100% in 30 days while the downstream monitoring station at Nana’s farm in Livingstone district, Southern province, recorded an 86% increase in Water flows over the same period.

