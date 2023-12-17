Lake Kariba’s 2024 Water Allocation Cut due to Lower Levels

Lake Kariba is expected to experience lower water levels in the upcoming year, leading to a reduction in water allocation for both Zambia and Zimbabwe. This announcement was made by Energy Minister Peter Kapala during the 41st Council of Ministers meeting of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) held in Livingstone.

In 2023, the initial water allocation for the two countries was set at 40 billion cubic meters but was later revised down to 30 billion cubic meters. The newly anticipated reduction will further decrease the allocation to 16 billion cubic meters in 2024. Minister Kapala attributed this decline in water levels to the El Niño climate pattern, emphasizing the importance of proactive communication by stakeholders to avoid misinformation.

The El Niño phenomenon, characterized by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, often brings about irregular weather patterns, impacting precipitation and water levels in various regions.

Minister Kapala urged stakeholders to keep energy consumers informed about the situation, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to address potential challenges associated with reduced water availability.

Despite the challenges posed by the anticipated El Niño, Minister Kapala shared positive news about progress in the feasibility study for a solar plant on Lake Kariba. Once implemented, this solar project is expected to contribute to cleaner energy generation, diversifying the sources of power in the region.

Zimbabwean Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo, echoed optimism amid the challenges, urging both countries to plan for various scenarios. He expressed satisfaction that, despite electricity shortages this year, Zambia and Zimbabwe successfully utilized the allocated water resources as managed by the Zambezi River Authority.

As the two nations navigate potential challenges in the coming year, collaborative efforts and strategic planning will play a crucial role in addressing the impact of the anticipated lower water levels in Lake Kariba on energy generation and water supply for both Zambia and Zimbabwe.