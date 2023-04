LAKE OIL GROUP ASKS COURT TO DISMISS BOWMAN’S SUIT, DENIES EVER ENGAGING HIM

LAKE Oil group of companies limited has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss a matter in which former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo sued it, demanding payment of US$600,000, being facilitation fees for the company’s various investments.



The company has submitted that it is not aware of any agreement it entered into with Lusambo.