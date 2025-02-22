22.02.2025



Lamba Lime Royal Council Appeals to President Hichilema for Representation.



The Lamba Lime Royal Council has made an appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to consider appointing individuals from the royal establishment in future appointments.





The plea comes after the council felt overlooked in the president’s latest appointments.



Council Vice Chairperson Musa Kafimbwa expressed confidence that President Hichilema will make amends in the next round of appointments.





“We have faith that the president will do justice and consider our people for appointments,” Kafimbwa stated.



Mr. KAFIMBWA Said the appeal highlights the importance of inclusivity and representation in government appointments.





The Lamba Lime Royal Council’s request is not only about recognition but also about ensuring that their community’s interests are represented at the highest level.





President Hichilema has shown commitment to engaging with traditional leaders and promoting national unity.



