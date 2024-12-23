LAMBA PEOPLE DEMAND RECOGNITION AND RESOURCE BENEFITS ON THE COPPERBELT.



The Lamba people of the Copperbelt region have voiced their demand for greater recognition in key leadership positions and a larger share of the benefits from the region’s rich resources.





Speaking at the Lamba Lima Royal Council of Zambia’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Baluba Motel, Vice Chairperson Musa Kafimbwa asserted, “We are the owners of the territory called Copperbelt. We demand that we benefit from our resources that are underneath our motherland.”





Kafimbwa acknowledged President Hakainde Hichilema’s encouragement to engage in farming and mining but expressed concern that large swathes of land are being acquired by so-called investors, leaving citizens with limited access to their heritage. “We the Lambas will rise and protect our land,” he declared.





He also praised the President’s efforts to revitalize the mining sector and requested further support for local investors in the region.





In response, Copperbelt Minister Hon. Matambo acknowledged the Lamba Lima Royal Council’s concerns and urged them to work towards reducing succession disputes, which he believes hinder development. He assured the organization that the government, under President Hichilema’s leadership, has implemented significant changes on the Copperbelt and deserves continued support.