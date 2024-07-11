Lamine Yamal is the new king of the ball- Amb Anthony Mukwita

Lamine Yamal is the new king of the ball

By Amb Anthony Mukwita

Folks forget everything they taught you in football history regarding the GOATS because I think a new GOAT in the name Lamine Yamil aged only 16 has been born.

He stopped France from qualifying to the UEFA finals set for Berlin when he hit the net with a stunner more than 25 meters away from the goal post stunning even legends like France skipper Killian Mbappe.

I am not your typical hardcore soccer fan, but I feel a superstar is born in Lamine Yamil today, without exception, he is born.

Spain and the world must be proud of this teenager Yamal. The UEFA final between England and Espanol is a must watch, I wonder whom you are putting your money on. Lamine or England´s Harry Kane?

Amb. AM 11.07.24