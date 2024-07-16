Lamine Yamal’s football boots has Morocco, Spain and Equatorial Guinea flags on them, see why

Young Spanish football prodigy, Lamine Yamal, has garnered admiration across Africa due to his impressive performances and his African heritage.

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), highlighted Yamal’s dual African descent.

Yamal’s mother is from Equatorial Guinea, and his father is from Morocco, adding to his appeal on the continent.

Despite his African roots, Yamal chose to represent Spain at the international level. In a gesture of respect towards his heritage, he has incorporated the flags of Morocco and Equatorial Guinea into the design of his football boots.

Lamine Yamal, at just 16, is the youngest scorer in Euro history. His mother hails from Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶, and his father is from Morocco 🇲🇦.



This act symbolizes his appreciation for his parents and his cultural background.

“Lamine Yamal, at just 16, is the youngest scorer in Euro history. His mother hails from Equatorial Guinea, and his father is from Morocco. Eligible to represent both countries, he proudly wears all three flags on his boots when playing for Spain,” Sannie wrote on X.

The young player stood out as a key performer in Spain’s victorious campaign at Euro 2024.

He played a pivotal role in Spain’s opening goal, assisting Nico Williams in the 47th minute.

Following Cole Palmer’s equalizer, Mikel Oyarzabal secured Spain’s victory with a goal in the 86th minute, assisted by Marc Cucurella.

Spain clinched the European Championship title for the fourth time with a 2-1 triumph over England.

Yamal received the Tournament’s Best Young Player award for his contributions, including one goal and four assists throughout the competition.