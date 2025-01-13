LANDLORD DISGUISES HIMSELF AS GHOST TO CHASE DIFFICULTY TENANT IN SOLWEZI



A known business man in Solwezi District of the North Western Province has taken it upon himself to evict a difficulty tenant that happens to be a frustrated lawyer.





Information available indicate that a Mr. Sinkolongo, 38, renting an apartment belonging to Mr. Mwiinde Simon, 43, has been using all sorts of excuses to avoid paying rent for many months now.





The landlord has tried involving the police but the law student despite failing ZIALE exams twice makes them look like they never sat on a desk in their entire lives.



Mr. Sinkolongo uses law jargon and continues to brag about knowing the law. Threatening the landlord to stop inconveniencing him because he can stay in the house forever without paying rent.





It appears this kind of behaviour forced the landlord to recruit friends to be coming with him to the rented house around 02:00 hours making silly sounds and hitting the walls disguised as ghosts.





Meanwhile, it is reported that the stubborn law student stoned the landlord on the eye and when he realized these were not ghosts but his land lord and friends he accused them of stealing close to K150,000 and has filed a complaint citing being terrorized. Saying they could have caused him heart attack, tampering with his health, this is misdemeanor, the lawyer told the police today in the morning.



Can the landlord lose his house?



TD STORIES