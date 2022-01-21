When landlord pays a courtesy call! 2012 AFCON winning defender Stoppilla Sunzu visits former President Edgar Lungu at his Ibex Hill residence. Sunzu scored the winning penalty to help Zambia with the AFCON trophy.
Contact [email protected] for all inquiries.
Lungu looks very unease and embarrassed! This guy should never have been president of our country! He mistreated our people and abused the nation, killing many youths using his militias.
Shame on the old man for not being able to build his own house. He thought he will leave in state house forever. Munyumba mwabana zoona
He has a house. This is part of Zambian comedy of siphoning state money because it is there for free. Remember after Sata died, at one time news reports were that she was homeless, when the man left so many properties. It’s all comedy, this is Zambia for you.