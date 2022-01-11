LANDS MINISTER THREATENS TO REVOKE DEEDS AT FOREST 48 IN CHOMA.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah has directed the Southern province Lands department and the Choma Municipal Council to furnish him with a report on who are the actual beneficiaries of the recently degazatted

Choma West Forest 48 in Choma District of Southern province.

MR. Muchima who visited part of the 900 Hectres former forest has observed that from the information gathered, non of the local people benefited from the land as it was only shared among former government officials and officers under his ministry.

The lands Minister said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S government doesn’t want to see ordinary Zambians being displaced from their pieces of land by those holding government positions or those with money.

Mr. Muchima said his government is to protect those who can’t fight for themselves or are on the centre of injustice and exploitation by those weilding power.

Some of the benefiaries at the degazatted forest include former Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale, former Choma town clerk Timothy Mambalakata and former Southern Province permanent Liomba Mwangala.