Lara Trump withdraws name from consideration for US Senate

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of US President-elect Donald Trump, has withdrawn her name from consideration for a seat in the Senate.

She stepped down this month as co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), fuelling speculation that she might replace outgoing Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, whom Trump has nominated for secretary of state.

But in a post on X, she said she had removed herself from consideration “after an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many”.

She said she wished Florida Governor Ron DeSantis luck in hand-picking a replacement to serve out the remainder of Rubio’s six-year term, which ends in 2026.

In her post on X on Saturday, Lara Trump said: “I could not have been more honoured to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida.”

She said she had a big announcement to share in January, without giving further details.

Lara Trump was elected as RNC co-chair in March, solidifying her father-in-law’s influence over the party as he campaigned for the presidency.

Alongside her husband, Trump’s son Eric, and his older brother Don Jr, she emerged as one of the top campaign surrogates for the Republican candidate in the run-up to the election.- BBC