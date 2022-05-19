By Larry Mweetwa



THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR CONGRATULATIONS MESSAGES

I would like to thank everyone who has congratulated me for the diplomatic appointment to Switzerland.

Thank you so much for the trust and capabilities you have seen in me, Iam so humbled.

I will ensure I work so hard to serve your interest. I accept this appointment.

The list is actually full of members who genuinely was with the party in trenches and fight PF but this would only have been true if it was in the PF regime.

I would therefore like to disappoint you that I have not been appointed anywhere nor informed of any appointment. So treat the circulating rumours as false. Iam still the same senior UPND cadre happy to have kicked out PF which for me was the greatest appointment I have received from our Republican president. so please 🙏 stop flooding my inbox 📥 with congratulations messages, but I thank you so much for your confidence in me.