Larry Mweetwa refuses to be part of attempts to rig the Petauke by election results- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Levy Ngoma, its done, accept the results



Larry Mweetwa refuses to be part of attempts to rig the Petauke by election results and advises UPND to concede defeat.





It is understood that some ECZ officials accompanied by the Zambia Police have carried premarket ballots to attempt tobclstuff and change results.





Unbeknown to them, all results have been filed already by phone, pictures and signatures of both polling assistants and polling agents.



This desperation is a futile exercise.



Like Larry Mweetwa has advised, Levy Ngoma must, sadly, accept the loss and concede defeat.





And to our great grandmother, Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis, remember your allegiance must be to the Constitution and not to the UPND.