Larry Mweetwa refuses to be part of attempts to rig the Petauke by election results- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Levy Ngoma, its done, accept the results
Larry Mweetwa refuses to be part of attempts to rig the Petauke by election results and advises UPND to concede defeat.
It is understood that some ECZ officials accompanied by the Zambia Police have carried premarket ballots to attempt tobclstuff and change results.
Unbeknown to them, all results have been filed already by phone, pictures and signatures of both polling assistants and polling agents.
This desperation is a futile exercise.
Like Larry Mweetwa has advised, Levy Ngoma must, sadly, accept the loss and concede defeat.
And to our great grandmother, Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis, remember your allegiance must be to the Constitution and not to the UPND.
Which rigging Mr. Mwamba? If you win the elections just celebrate and if you lose have the courage to accept the outcome instead of bringing in imaginary things. In a democracy it’s either one wins or loses not always claiming malpractice when one loses.