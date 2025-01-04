Las Vegas Police thanks Elon Musk for help investigating Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel

Las Vegas police have extended their gratitude to South African-born billionaire Elon Musk for assisting with their investigation into the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that when they opened investigations into the explosion, Tesla gave them vital data including video footage showing the Cybertruck at charging stations, the New York Post reported.

“I have to thank Elon Musk specifically. He gave us quite a bit of additional information in regards to how the vehicle was locked after it exploded, due to… the nature of the force from the explosion,” McMahill told reporters.

“[They were] able to capture all of the video from Tesla charging stations across the country,” McMahill continued. “[Musk] sent that truck directly to us, so I appreciate his help on that.”

The explosion is said to have occurred after the Cybertruck parked outside the hotel around 8:40 a.m. Items including firework mortars, camping fuel, and canisters were in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. Seven people sustained injuries while the driver of the electric vehicle was also killed. Police said they’re looking into the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

Musk and President-elect Donald Trump have a close relationship, and the Tesla boss actively campaigned for him. McMahill, however, said it could not be established if their relationship was linked to the explosion.

“It’s a Tesla truck, and we know that Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it’s the Trump Tower. So there’s obviously things to be concerned about there, and that’s something we continue to look at,” McMahill said when he was asked if there was a link.

Following the explosion, Musk took to X to state that the Cybertruck is the “worst possible choice for a car bomb, as its stainless steel armor will contain the blast better than any other commercial vehicle.”

The explosion happened hours after a man identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar plowed a truck into a crowd who had gathered at Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Fifteen casualties were recorded while several other people sustained injuries. Jabbar was ultimately shot and killed by police.

The FBI said it is investigating the incident as an “act of terrorism,” the New York Post reported. The truck used in the New Orleans incident and the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas were rented on the Turo app.

“That’s another coincidence that absolutely … we have to continue to look into,” McMahill said in reference to the cars being rented via Turo.