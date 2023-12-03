Last year I was engaged, this year I’m no longer engaged but my story is still happening” DJ Cuppy finally opens up on her failed engagement to Ryan Taylor

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has finally addressed her failed engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

While speaking on the Wimbiz stage, Cuppy noted how she was engaged last year, but now is single. She went on to list out the things she failed at this year which included her failed engagement, failed jewelry line, and almost failing in school.

However, her story is still happening and there is more to come for her.

Last year I got engaged, but this year I’m no longer engaged.

I had a failed jewelry line and almost failed in school. I’m no longer engaged, but my story is still happening and there’s more to come”.