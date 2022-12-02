LATE COMERS FORCE SECRETARY TO CABINET TO CANCEL MEETING

LATE COMERS FORCE ACTING SECRETARY TO CABINET TO CANCEL MEETING

By Rhodah Mvula

Acting Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa has cancelled the Public Senior Management Meeting that was scheduled for Friday morning after his juniors reported late.

The meeting was scheduled for 07:30 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Musi-O-Tunya Wing.

An unhappy Mr. Kangwa is said to have found empty seats only bearing name tags as most of his senior staff was not present

President Hichilema appointed Mr Kangwa as Secretary to Cabinet and this is awaiting Parliamentary approval..