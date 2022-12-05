LATE FERTILIZER DELIVERY CAUSED BY PF ALIGNED CIVIL SERVANTS – GERTRUDE IMENDA

UPND deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says most of the embarrassing things happening in government like the late delivery of farming inputs, are because the system still has a lot of PF sympathisers.

In an interview, Friday, Imenda insisted that PF still had its own people in the system who were working against the UPND government. “For the President to say that he has tolerated mediocrity for a while in the civil service, and for how long is that mediocrity going to be tolerated?

For me, it’s a warning shot to the civil servants who are not working according to the aspiration of the government.

