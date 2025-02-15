The late former Namibian President Sam Nujoma will be laid to rest on March 1st. President Nangolo Mbumba has announced that the late statesman will be granted a state funeral as well.

President Nangolo Mbumba has announced that the late statesman will be granted a state funeral as well.

According to SABC News the neighbouring country has been observing a period of mourning to honour Nujoma who was Windhoek’s first democratically elected leader.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of republic of South Africa hailed Nujoma as an extraordinary freedom fighter.

Nujoma has been praised as a gallant freedom fighter who stood against colonialism and apathetic

President Nangolo Mbumba declared that the 9 February until 1st of march be a period of mourning and directed that the flags be flown at half mast in Namibia and across it’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Namibian’s founding father Will laid to best at the National Heroes Acre in the khomas region in Windhoek.

Mbumba has also declared 1st March as a public holiday for the purpose of the burial ceremony.