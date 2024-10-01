LATE KKIA AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER COMPLAINED OF FINANCIAL CHALLENGES BEFORE VANISHING – POLICE



POLICE have just revealed that the missing air traffic controller at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) that was later discovered dead, complained of financial challenges before he disappeared.



The body of 28 year old Simbarashe Mwaba was discovered within the ZAF Twin Palm Base yesterday, just days after he was reported missing.



According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Simabarashe had been experiencing financial difficulties and had expressed concerns about credit issues and rental arrears to his elder brother, Amos Mwaba.



The last confirmed sighting of him was last Thursday on September 26, 2024, when he left his brother’s residence in ZAF Twin Palm to return to his home in Meanwood Ndeke.



Tragically, Mwaba’s body was found in a decomposed state in one of the dilapidated buildings within the ZAF Twin Palm Base.



A bottle of pesticide was also discovered near his remains, leading authorities to believe that he may have taken his own life.



“The body has been positively identified by the family and has since been transferred to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination and subsequent burial,” Hamoonga said.



“The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mwaba’s death and are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in their inquiries.”



Kalemba