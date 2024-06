Late singer Zahara’s sisters also selling her awards

Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana reportedly resolved to sell their late sister Zahara’s belongings after the singer lost her Roodepoort house

ZiMoja reports that items such as Zahara’s bedroom suite, lounge suite, kitchen supplies, flat-screen TV and her double-door fridge have all gone up for sale.

However, those are not the only items that the singer’s sisters have put up for sale, as her awards are also being sold.