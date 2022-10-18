LATEST CONCOURT JUDGMENT ON KABUSHI AND KWACHA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS UNCLEAR AND CONFUSING- Sinkamba

LATEST CONCOURT JUDGMENT ON KABUSHI AND KWACHA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS UNCLEAR AND CONFUSING

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has described the Constitutional Court judgment yesterday on Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections as unclear and confusing because the court failed to clarify matters and put issues presented before it to rest, which has left stakeholders more confused than before the majority and minority judgment.

Mr. Sinkamba, who alongside Good Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza petitioned the Constitutional Court to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ to call for fresh nominations following the resignation of independent candidates in Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, is disappointed that yesterday’s judgment was mute on this matter and without any clear decision from the court.

He however warns of the possibility of petitions and nullification of the two seats if elections go ahead this Friday after the judgment by the constitutional court failed to make it clear on what should happen next, when the resignations of the two candidates will be recognized and when the cancellation of the election will be done to facilitate for all raised matters to be addressed.



In an interview with Phoenix News, the Green Party Leader argues that with the ruling by the courts last Friday clearly indicating that once a candidate resigns, he or she cannot rescind their decision and that the 90 days period to hold elections can be expanded with an additional 30 days, it will be interesting to see if the ECZ will proceed to hold elections on 21 October 2022.



He adds that the constitutional court should have made a clear judgment that is easy for all to understand but has made it difficult to know whether the election can go ahead on Friday especially that the pending court ruling regarding the applications filed by Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji before the high court, will not address the matters of the resignations.

PHOENIX NEWS