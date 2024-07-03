LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PF NEGATIVELY AFFECTING PROVISION OF EFFECTIVE CHECKS AND BALANCES TO GOVT

Political Analyst Professor Bizeck Phiri says the current developments in the opposition Patriotic Front have continued to negatively affect provision of effective checks and balances to the incumbent government.

Since losing power in 2021, the PF has been characterized with divisions which have seen it split in two factions, and faction leader Miles Sampa appointing and dismissing members to positions within the party and at Parliament level.

But Professor Phiri says the PF must use an election as a system of appointing leaders unlike vesting authority in an individual to appoint others to leadership positions.

He has challenged the former ruling party to realize that it owes its existence to the people who elected some of its members as lawmakers.

Professor Phiri observes with concern that for a long time, the PF has been avoiding holding intraparty elections, a situation he says is causing problems in the party.

