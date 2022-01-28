LAUNCH OF ECZ LOGO WILL HAVE NO IMPACT AS LONG AS THE BOARD IS UNCHANGED

Launch of the Electoral Commission of Zambia New Brand Logo will have no impact on the Elections in Zambia as long as the Board is not dissolved.

In the current state- The Leadership of the ECZ remains political controlled, which is the danger to the Electoral Process.

Our advise to the ECZ is to deal with key pending issues raised by stakeholders through ECZ 2021 review meetings and African Union Observation Mission to Zambia report for 2021 elections.

As Leadership Movement we expected ECZ to deal with following:

ELECTORAL Code of Conduct – which most political players disobey. Cancellation of Prison Voting – which was rejected by all stakeholders. Campaigns rallies admist pandemic – which affect participating political parties. WOMEN AND Youths participation in the Electoral Process. Highly Nominations fees at all Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government. CANDIDATE WITHDRAWAL or resignations which has become common.

By doing so, Electoral Commission of Zambia will be successful in the Elections Management.

Issued by:

Tatila Tatila

Media Director

Leadership Movement – LM