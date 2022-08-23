THE MOST HATED PRESIDENT!
By Prophet Seer1
Just like I said before, they can’t wait to fix him, all their dreams have always been to put him in jail for the rest of his life.
While in opposition he was hated.
He’s now a president, he’s hated.
What’s his crime?
Launching a political party just to come and fix the fixer? Nonsense.
Why is this man so much hated?
I am glad that everyone well meaning Zambian love this man, the love has even spilt across Africa and the world.
May God protect you his Excellency, no one will fix you.
God is watching over you.
Our eyes are on your enemies.
Tribal politics will not work because we will be here to speak to the youths and warn them about the danger of tribal politics.
Go forward his excellency, don’t be distracted.
Wise and sensible talk. God can not allow a confuser to lead Zambia as at now.
In my opinion l see as to why you want Lungu to be the president and now he became one and he blocked you getting closer, hence is what we see in you ba KBF today.
KBF and ECL have similar backgrounds. So Zambians beware, when you see KBF you are seeing ECL reincarnated.
With the sound beginings of this UPND Govt and its president, only a lunatic would want to change the Govt surely.
In a short time we have free education; 40,000 Zambians employed; Kwacha strenghtened from K24/USD1 to K15/USD1; most retirees paid off; no violence in the markets; Freedom to do or say anything, etc.
So you wonder, what else do Zambians need. HH is giving his everthing to Zambians and is an envy of most African countries! Why would you want to go back PF violence and lawlessness