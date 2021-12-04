LAURA MITI AWARDED SOUTHERN AFRICA HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDER OF THE YEAR (2021)

Andrew Banda (ACA) writes:

ACA Executive Director Ms. Laura Miti was last night, Friday 3rd December 2021 awarded the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network Award for her selfless and courageous leadership in promoting and defending human rights!

Fellow human rights activist and artist Fumba Chama received the award on behalf of Ms. Miti at a ceremony held in Maputo, Mozambique.

In accepting the award, Ms. Miti dedicated the accolade to all human rights defenders and fellow Zambian citizens saying it was for everyone who worked hard to restore Zambia’s democracy, peace and the rule of law under very difficult circumstances.

The award seeks to recognize an individual or organization working in any of the 16 Southern Africa region – who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to human rights defending. Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) are continuously under pressure globally, it’s never been more important to raise the profile and honor the work, of brave women and men around the world fighting to promote human dignity usually at great personal risk.

The award for Human Rights Defender of the Year aims to publicly recognize the crucial work of HRDs in Southern Africa who have demonstrated courage and impact in the promotion and protection of human rights during the period of the year. The award ceremony is held annually since 2018.

The ACA Board, Management and staff extend our hearty Congratulations to Ms. Miti.

Issued by:

Andrew Banda

Information and Advocacy Officer

Alliance for Community Action.