Emmanuel Mwamba

Laura Miti and Ad hominem Arguements

Laura Miti believes she has to pull some people down, demean, degrade and embarrass their standing for her to make a point.

It’s an old trick in the books and it has a name; “Ad hominem” -make an argument or rebuttal by attacking the person making it rather than the argument itself.

Hope Chishala and Peter Peezy Zulu have interviewed some of the most outstanding personalities in this country and Laura’s remarks about today’s interview is but a mere cheap insult.

In all this, Laura will not attack President Hakainde Hichilema or his performance during the said interview.

Did it occur to Laura that President Hichilema is a very difficult subject to interview as he loves to preach, praise himself and focus the answers about himself and his abilities and other vanity traits, true and untrue?…. a clear recipe,if reminded, to likely degenerate the interview into a rude spat as we saw with SABC’s Mpho Tsedu on Question Time.

I think Hot FM pulled it off, gave due respect to the President and allowed him to give his answers.

The few times they interrupted him to focus him back to their questions,he pleaded for more time.

In my humble view, let us focus on the substance of the debate, issues the President raised, discussed and our alternative views.