LAURA MITI CANES EDGAR LUNGU FOR COMPLETELY SPEAKING NOTHING AT THE UKA RALLY IN KITWE

LAURA MITI CANES FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FOR COMPLETELY SPEAKING NOTHING AT THE UKA RALLY IN KITWE

She Wrote….

Congratulations to whoever makes these decisions and IG Musamba for allowing the opposition rallies on the Copperbelt this weekend!

That’s how it is supposed to be. Let the people hear for themselves from everyone! We are not children to be told who we can listen to, monga ni PG mu movie.

As for the person in fear of whom opposition gatherings were being prevented – iyee President Lungu! Months of demanding a rally to come and say nothing concrete.

Substance is what the former Kateks must work on. The ability to appeal to the minds of the nation, not only to our need for entertainment and rowdiness. The kind of big-muscle-litte-grey-matter thing he loves, he needs to leave to the youth chairman, chief cadre pa local – baso.

Sir, when you take the mic, be charismatic, yes, but please say something.

Ichintinya nshilya – what’s that Your Excellency sure, at a time when you must tell us HOW you would take us out of the problems you created, that you say your successor has failed to tackle??

Or are you scared of overpromising

like he did, so niku vina che🤦🏾‍♀️?