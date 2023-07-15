Laura Miti castigates UPND SG Imenda for welcoming back Prof Geoffrey Lungwangwa… “…high grade nonsense”

IT’S HIGH GRADE NONSENSE, LAURA CALLS OUT UPND SG IMENDA
Social Media Commentator Laura MITI says it’s high grade nonsense for UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda to publicise the rejoining of Prof Geoffrey Lungwangwa to UPND.
Miti a UPND Supporter who has been appointed as Commissioner at Human Rights Commission has also questioned Imenda’s galavanting in the name of CDF project inspecting instead of mobilising the party as per his mandate.
“UPND SG publicising a ceremony to welcome back Prof Lungwangwa is high grade nonsense. He should worm back, if he must, after his Bill 10 shame,” Miti says.
She adds, “Btw let’s hope the SG is using party resources for his tours and staying away from government issues. Seeing him at CDF projects is concerning.”
President Hakainde Hichilema has put a strong distinct between party and government but the party officials are not adhering to this.
They seems to be admiring the former ruling party PF stance of mixing the party and it’s government.
Why do we treat traitors like royalty? After Bill 10, professor Lungwangwa should have crawled into his hole, never to show his face again.
But then this is Zambia, where the belly rules supreme and shame is not part of our vocabulary, later on our values.
And Imenda proudly puts this traitor on display like a Nobel prize. What hope is there for Zambia if we keep regurgitating the same finished, unprincipled politicians?
Dora Siliya had better be ready. You are next on Imenda’s list!
Oh.. the game is back. Go shot yourself in the foot so you can not move forward, but you gain numbers. What’s the logic of this action.
Look we who vote are not easily fooled. We know what happened and hence when we see that your actions are now resembling the crafty scheming low down illegal law changing characters. We take note and confidence begins to waiver.
The yellow book is the budget authorized. So Ms LM is spot on. Let’s keep the expenses separate. The party and government emoluments should not be mixed. Hoping this is understand and adhered to.