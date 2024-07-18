LAURA MITI CHECKS SISHUWA



Notwithstanding the fact the term praise singer was introduced into the public discourse by one of our most eminent and erudite citizens, Musa Mwenye, I find that it tends to be used by the least reflective and basest of us.



In current Zambia, the terms praise singer, cadre and such other trite descriptions are generally utilsed when someone has no criticism of substance against another. Mostly, these terms come out of the mouths of the most combative, lazy of thinking and disagreeable of us.



It is for that reason that I am disappointed that Sishuwa Sishuwa described Dr O’Brien Kaaba as a praise singer, in his response to the UNZA Law lecturer’s recent consequential statement on the ACC.



Now, of course, Sishuwa is free, and probably expected, to think negatively of O’Brien. Recently, the two tend to find themselves on opposite sides of most substantive issues.



But that Sishuwa, undoubtedly one of our sharpest, highly educated, internationally respected minds, who is also able to articulate himself impressively, if equal only to HH in being long winded, would describe another of our best academics – his own equal- by the unthinking praise singer label is saddening.



Saddening for him but mostly for us. If individuals like Sishuwa begin to dumb down in their public discourse, what happens to this country that is already so bereft of the kind of intellectual analysis and, yes, disagreement that you cannot fault, even if you hold another view. One that uses substance and evidence to argue and, yes, criticise.



No, Sishuwa – you are – or at least should be – better than that.



Laura Miti