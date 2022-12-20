Laura Miti writes:

In this government, there are Ministers and Permanent Secretaries who, when they were first appointed, one thought hmmm – on what basis? What do they bring other than the colour of party Tshirt?



But it’s the President’s prerogative to appoint Ministers, so we accepted. It is also a prerogative we have wrongly given the President to appoint Permanent Secretaries. Because of this, we have ended up with individuals without even the basic requisite qualification or experience as controlling officers. This appointment of party functionaries or other rewardees at PS level is so damaging to the effective running of government that I cannot forgive. It is reckless.



Anyhow, back to Ministers. Some have failed probation terribly. Keeping them would be a failure of management management being the appointing authority.



Then, there are others who came in with indisputable qualifications and experience. Their Ministries have however also failed to perform to the extent that we have crises in critical sectors such as Health and Agriculture. These too should go.



A final headache in the Ministries is that of individuals in vital decision making positions refusing, not failing, to deliver. These are mostly officials who were accustomed to receiving personal benefit of varying shades of illegality in order to work on projects. These ranged from commissions to theft. Without that benefit, they refuse to move a finger. It’s time for them to go.



All that to say governance and the holding of public office should be 100% for the good of the country. These offices are not rewards or compensation for whatever people did, or think they did or suffered, in opposition.

Simply appoint the best people possible and get rid of those that fail – kwata.