Laura Miti Counsels USA Embassy: ‘you are not allowed to celebrate the firing of IG Remmy Kajoba or suggest you did it’

Laura Miti writes…counsels USA Embassy

To be included in the orientation hand book for Diplomats or expatriates is that we Zambians quarrel over nonsense and mess around big time with our country.

BUT there’s something we don’t accept – it is a foreigner patronising or speaking ill of us, even if it’s something we routinely say ourselves.

When we are dealing with a foreign voice patronising us, we Zambians forget our mungulu and divisions and suddenly love each other like we were born from the same mother.

So America, please, you are not allowed to celebrate the firing of IG Remmy Kajoba or suggest you did it.

Such thoughts should be shared behind closed doors, with no cameras present