Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Laura Miti Fired



President Hakainde Hichilema has NOT renewed the mandate of the Human Rights Commission Board.





Some of the board members that President Hichilema had appointed included Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, Ndola based lawyer, Thom Shamakamba, and Christine Chama.





Academic and lawyer, Dr Pamela Sambo served as the Vice-Chairperson and later as Chairperson.



President Hichilema had renewed the tenure of Mr Mudford Zachariah Mwandenga as Human Rights Commission Chairperson.





Hichilema later appointed Mwandenga as Constitutional Court Justice while Shamakamba was appointed as Anti-Corruption Commission Executive Director.





Laura Miti has recently been in the cross hairs with State House for her stinging criticism of President Hichilema for running a “dead or comatose” state house and UPND media teams.





As the mandate of HRC came up for scrutiny or renewal, State House, through its rogue media, penned and published an article against Laura; “Laura Miti’s and the Self-Appointed Saint Who Bites the Hand that Feeds Her” written by a pseudonym, Margaret Mwanza.





Although the President has powers to renew the tenure of boards like he has done with ZESCO, FIC, ERB and others, he has chosen to allow the mandate of the Human Rights Commission lapse.