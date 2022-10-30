Laura Miti lauds Kanchibiya MP, Hon. Sunday Chanda for using CDF well

I know I am eulogising Sunday, but, heck, chap knows what CDF is for, and how to make sure his constituents benefit from it.

Elo Kanchibiya is rural🤦🏾‍♀️. The ACA has worked there. 30km trip takes you a few body slamming hours. It is one of those parts of the country long left behind – the step children of Zambia.

If government delivers CDF for 5 years, and this constituency continues to utilise it with prudence and attention to priority projects, that change the majority number of lives, well, Kanchibiya will be a study case of whats possible.