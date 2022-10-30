Laura Miti lauds Kanchibiya MP, Hon. Sunday Chanda for using CDF well
I know I am eulogising Sunday, but, heck, chap knows what CDF is for, and how to make sure his constituents benefit from it.
Elo Kanchibiya is rural🤦🏾♀️. The ACA has worked there. 30km trip takes you a few body slamming hours. It is one of those parts of the country long left behind – the step children of Zambia.
If government delivers CDF for 5 years, and this constituency continues to utilise it with prudence and attention to priority projects, that change the majority number of lives, well, Kanchibiya will be a study case of whats possible.
Best performing MP in Zambia so far. I have also listened to his debates in parliament and you ask yourself is this the same PF Media Director then? His debates are mature and relevant. His performance in his constituency is second to non.
Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!! “Abakali tabalanda”, no time for politicking and social media blogging nokula kunkulika nama Binoculars. “Action packed, niba Sunday Chilufya Chanda wesu aba!”, the man has just transformed himself in the last 12 months from being a “Negative man” to being a “Positive man”, it is good he wisely relinquished his Media Director position ashila uyu “FDD Gule”, alebwatabwata and “playing with the bone like a Puppy”!