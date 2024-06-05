LAURA MITI MAINTAINS THAT GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION SYSTEM IS DEAD AND BURIED

She writes…..

The President needs to address the nation. Citizens have a lot of questions. Seeing as he insists on maintaining a defunct communication team, he has to speak to us himself.

My questions

1. What on earth is this cadre reemergence we are seeing?

2. Why has there not been a single arrest since the lawlessness blew up?

3. Why can’t opposition parties hold rallies?

4. What is it that IG Musamba is doing, that we citizens might not know, that makes you think he is the right man for the job at this time?

5. Why do you think having a good-as-dead communication function serves your purposes?